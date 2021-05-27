Cancel
Chad Michael Murray to play Ted Bundy

By Bang Showbiz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Michael Murray is to play Ted Bundy in a new movie. The 39-year-old actor will star as the serial killer in 'American Boogeyman', which has just been secured by Voltage Pictures and will follow the story of a detective and FBI profiler who makes it his mission to pursue and bring down the serial killer, played by Murray.

