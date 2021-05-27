CIBC Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$34.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.