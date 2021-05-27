Cancel
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $171.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $171,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 13.3%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
StocksWKRB News

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $13,061.00 in Stock

EMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to C

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edgewood Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66. The firm...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $469,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.