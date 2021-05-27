Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.baseballnewssource.com