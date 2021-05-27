Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

EMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.