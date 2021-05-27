KMS gearing up for big season

Evan Burch of Whitesville takes his number 08 race car on some practice laps around Kentucky Motor Speedway during a practice session on June 5, 2019. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and track officials are excited to see what 2021 holds after an inconsistent season last summer.

“It’s been great so far,” track promoter Scott Slaton said, as KMS prepares for its Memorial Day races this Sunday. “COVID kicked our butts last year, but we’re able to have 50% capacity now, and that’s great. The facility holds 4,250 people out here, so 50% is a good number for us.”

It’s a stark difference from when the 3/8-mile short track allowed in just 25% attendance in 2020 — and even raced a couple of weekends with no fans at all.

“We did that twice, and we lost money both times,” Slaton said, laughing. “Then we got a few fans back in and we had an OK year. We were lucky to race at all, so it worked out.”

By all accounts, however, the first five weeks of the 2021 racing season have been a success.

“COVID’s not behind us yet, but it’s in the rear-view mirror,” Slaton explained. “I think people want to get out of their houses. It’s a good, family atmosphere.

“The first night, we had around 800 people and 90-something cars out here. We’re averaging about 74 cars (across all classes) every week, so it’s been good.”

Sunday’s event could be the biggest of the year, Slaton added.

“Nobody has to work Monday, so we’re going to do a bunch of racing,” he said. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, so we’re excited about that.

“The big thing is we’ll have the Late Models out here, and that’s a big deal. Those are $50,000 cars coming in. We’ll also have the Champ Karts, which are basically go-karts with better suspension and motors.”

Grandstand admission is $10, with kids ages 6-12 getting in for $5. Any children younger get in for free. KMS is also offering military veterans free admission for Memorial Day.

Gates will open Sunday at 1 p.m., with practice at 2 p.m., qualifying at 3 p.m. and racing at 4 p.m. On all other dates, those times are moved back an hour, with races starting at 5 p.m. and ending around 9 p.m. every Sunday.

For the first time this weekend, KMS will offer seating in its new Pepsi Fun Zone — a grass area near the first turn where spectators can bring lawn chairs or blankets instead of sitting in the bleachers.

Another major event this summer will be the King of the Wing Sprint Car racing series coming to KMS on Thursday, Aug. 5.

“They’ve never raced in the state of Kentucky before,” Slaton said. “If you’ve only raced around here, you’ve never seen these cars before.

“Our guys are turning laps in about 18 seconds, that’s the fastest we have. These Late Models (on Memorial Day) will be somewhere in the high 16s. The King of the Wing cars will be around 14 seconds. If anybody knows anything about Whitesville or Kentucky Motor Speedway, 14 seconds is unreal.”

Also returning this year are the KMS Scrapper division, featuring vehicles without headlights, tail lights, side windows and mirrors, and the Young Guns division for youths ages 12-16.

Throughout the year, KMS will offer ride-alongs for members of its Kid’s Club (free to sign up) featuring the Craftsman truck and Xfinity car of Tommy Fischer. The track also gives away bicycles, tricycles and T-shirts each week.

“We’re just working hard and trying to do a good job,” Slaton said. “For $10 a night, what a good deal. We keep a nice facility and try to keep it in shape. If you like racing, this is the place to be.”