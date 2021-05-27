Cancel
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.62

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 345,431 shares traded.

baseballnewssource.com
