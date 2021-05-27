Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an imprssive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Elevated expenses due to its investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. Also, low rates and Morgan Stanley's significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive. However, the company has been making efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources and the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increasing focus on corporate lending will likely continue supporting financials. Further, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.”