TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Search "Victoria Falls" online, and you'll see pictures of geyser-like mists spraying nearly 400 feet into the air over Zambezi National Park's lush jungle landscape. So it's no wonder that staying close to the falls can set you back as much as $800 per night. But with this deal for $2199, two can spend 5 nights at a luxury hotel in the park itself for nearly half that price, all the way through 2022.