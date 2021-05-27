Cancel
Financial Reports

Truist Securiti Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Marketstickerreport.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$135.60 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.80 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $98.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $426.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,714 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $426,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$1.03 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $85.00

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $496,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Other hedge funds have also...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.10 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,561 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 50,975 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,975 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Decreases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,178 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-3.500 EPS.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.