Truist Securiti Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.baseballnewssource.com