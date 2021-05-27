Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.