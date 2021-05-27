Cancel
Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

EMNSF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNDNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.
Stockscom-unik.info

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $149.00

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Safran’s (SAFRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

MTUAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.39.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.