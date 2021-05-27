Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,044.00

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,044 ($39.77) and last traded at GBX 2,970 ($38.80), with a volume of 83904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,920 ($38.15). A number...

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diploma Plc#Europe#Diploma Plc#Dplm#Numis Securities#Gbx 2 275 Lrb#Barclays#Diploma Company Profile#Life Sciences Seals#Diploma Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $487.04

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $487.04 and last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 2902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $475.57. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.75

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 297276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21. Several brokerages recently commented on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $85.00

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.
StocksWKRB News

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.90

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 35671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $417.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.33.
Industryamericanbankingnews.com

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.23

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.66. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA) Centessa Pharmaceuticals...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $820.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 136483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41). The firm has a...
Stockstickerreport.com

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.54

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99. A number of equities research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Empire traded as high as C$42.93 and last traded at C$42.36, with a volume of 36508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Up 2.2%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.40. 79,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,191,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.50

Dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 224.77 ($2.94), with a volume of 43111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($2.95). The company has a...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.72

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 38037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71. A number of equities research analysts have commented on...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.37, with a volume of 1641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.41. Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised...