Cambria, NY

UPDATE: Cambria accident victims identified

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 22 days ago
A Sanborn man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Cambria.

Paul H. Baker, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Camry was struck by a box truck while Baker attempted a left turn onto Saunders Settlement Road from Meahl Road about 5:50 p.m., according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Baker's 14-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he continued to recover on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The box truck driver, Kristian P. Bruce of Lockport, and passenger Nicholas J. Bruce of Orchard Park were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Review by the sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit continued on Thursday.

