Despite the fact that many people profess they want the truth, I am a firm believer that most of us are often not quite prepared to handle the truth. I wasn’t! It was humbling to realize that I was the cause of my own unhealthy condition. I had chosen each and every time to bury my feelings instead of confronting them. I immediately took action before I considered the validity of my beliefs, emotions, or thoughts. Finally, I was not able or willing to tolerate a little discomfort.