What just happened? Some 15 months after the pandemic first struck, it’s still horribly unclear, which is perhaps why there have been no decent books making sense of COVID-19. This is not just about a virus but a collision of politics, panic, digital media, human behavior and incompetence. Niall Ferguson’s Doom looks at each of these aspects, putting them into historical perspective in a book of dazzling range and rigor. He offers several answers — and none of them is comforting.