Code Next is a Bold and Simplistic Font From the Future
Code Next is the newest typeface from Fontfabric's portfolio. The font was made with functionality and versatility in mind, and the geometric sans includes 20 different styles and weights. Code Next is one of those fonts that's fit for print, web, and display because of its bold clarity and pure simplistic readability. Code Next is purposefully simple, allowing multidisciplinary designers to visualize it in a wide range of designs confidently.www.printmag.com