Code Next is a Bold and Simplistic Font From the Future

One of the most challenging parts of developing a new brand, beyond figuring out the ins and outs of the actual business, is designing a logo. Seemingly, it's just a tiny part of the brand, a minor visual identifier that consumers may or may not remember. But, in all actuality, it can make or break a brand. It's small, but it's mighty, and it can speak for your brand without saying a word. Logos are an essential key to any brand, just think about your favorite products, and I guarantee you can visualize the logo.