John Oreovicz and Kasey Coler joins Kevin and Curt on Trackside

By Brad Huber
1075thefan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they discuss the upcoming Carb Night Pre Race Party at Lucas Oil Raceway and what to expect. They talk about Team Owner Sam Schmidt and his ability to stand and dance at his daughter’s wedding thanks to technology. The NASCAR Damp weather test and more. Author John Oreovicz joins the show to talk about the Indy Split book that he wrote that looks back at the split between IRL and Cart 25 years ago and how to go about talking about such a touchy subject. He also talks about his thoughts on this years Indianapolis 500. Vice President Track Management and operations of NHRA and General Manager of Lucas Oil Raceway Kasey Coler talks about what is coming up at Lucas Oil Raceway this summer including the Hoosier Classic, Thursday Night Thunder, and the SRX Race. They preview the Carb Night Classic as well this week.

