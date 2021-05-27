John Oreovicz and Kasey Coler joins Kevin and Curt on Trackside

Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap GMR Grand Prix Qualifying as Romain Grosjean took his first career Pole in his third career Indy Car Series start. They discuss how big of a surprise it was. They discuss the starting grid and how diverse it is near the front of the field. They breakdown the field for the Race tomorrow and preview what we will see on Race Day. Kevin and Curt also talk about the announcement with Colton Herta for another two year extension with Andretti Autosport. They also talk about the cancellation of the Honda Indy Toronto and where that race may move to this year. The other big news of the day is Max Chilton having to miss the GMR Grand Prix because of travel issues and his team withdrawing the car.