The 'Friends' Reunion Is Finally Out & Here Are 7 Of The Most Unforgettable Moments

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity USA
 12 days ago
Could you be any more excited? The Friends reunion special is out now and there are so many unforgettable moments that you need to know about.

Friends: The Reunion can be streamed on HBO Max in the U.S. and on Crave in Canada.

If you haven't watched it yet, here are seven stand-out moments from the special that are heartwarming, hilarious and even a little shocking.

Reuniting After 17 Years

Since the finale of the series, the six main cast members had only been all together in a room once until the special was filmed. So, it's no surprise that the reunion was pretty emotional.

David Schwimmer was the first one there and he walked around the set waiting for the others. "Where is everyone?" He asked. "C'mon I wanna see everyone."

Then Lisa Kudrow arrived and when she spotted Schwimmer, they hugged each other and she said, "this is all I care about."

Next up was Jennifer Aniston, followed by Matt LeBlanc.

They all wandered around the apartment sets while waiting and when Courteney Cox arrived, there were more hugs and tears.

LeBlanc even wiped away Cox's tears while they reminisced about how she used to write her lines on the kitchen table in Monica's apartment and how he erased them before a scene when he first found out.

Finally, Matthew Perry arrived and Aniston used his iconic Chandler line against him.

"Could you be any later?" She said.

Playing The Apartment Bet Game

Cox revealed that "The One with the Embryos" is her favourite episode because of the apartment bet. If you missed it, the boys and girls gambled the better apartment on a made-up gameshow-stye showdown.

"That quiz was really fun and really devastating," she said.

So, they played the game again with Schwimmer serving as quizmaster. While the categories were the same, some of the questions were different.

The cast had to answer questions about Rachel's letter to Ross, female erogenous zones, Joey's identical hand twin and whose voice was on the answering machine.

There was even a bonus question about Chandler's job and Aniston hilariously said "transponster." Then Cox said, "No, that's what we lost the apartment over."

The correct answer? "Nobody knows really."

Revisiting The Series

While on the Central Perk set, Kudrow shared that there are seasons of Friends that she's never seen before and Perry said the same.

Right after, at the same time, both Aniston and LeBlanc said that they've seen them all.

Kudrow said she's mortified with herself when she watches but she laughs out loud in every scene because the others make her laugh.

For Schwimmer, he hadn't seen the episodes in 17 years until his daughter started watching the show in the past year.

Once, "The One with All the Resolutions" came on and LeBlanc decided to watch it because Ross's leather pants crack him up. When Ross is about to get stuck in his pants, LeBlanc said to his daughter, "watch this, this is funny."

Watching Bloopers

Sometimes bloopers can be funnier than the actual scenes and during the reunion special, the cast sat in front of the old school TV in Monica's apartment and watched moments from the show's gag reel.

Those moments include when Monica and Chandler hear Ross playing the bagpipes, Cox looks directly into the camera during Emma's birthday party and then Perry does the same thing on purpose for the next take and when Phoebe's an extra on Joey's soap opera and Kudrow can't stop laughing.

There is also one when Rachel, Phoebe, Ross and Joey are late for Thanksgiving and they play rock, paper, scissors and then Joey mimics fire and Schwimmer said, "the f*ck is that?"

Also, when Joey is having a soap opera party and he has to take off his robe because the others don't believe his excuse, LeBlanc has a photo of Schwimmer on his underwear which was Perry's idea.

The cast couldn't stop laughing at the blooper clips.

Off-Screen Romances

During a conversation moderated by James Corden, he asked if they ever had off-screen romances.

Schwimmer revealed that he had a major crush on Aniston during the first season and she said it was a mutual attraction. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing," he said.

That's because one of them was always in a relationship and then they never crossed that boundary, they respected it.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'it's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed is in that coffee shop," Aniston said.

She also mentioned that they channelled their love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel.

At the apartment set, Schwimmer wondered how nobody knew they were crushing on each other because they were pretty obvious about it and Cox and Perry burst his bubble by telling him that they knew.

Settling The "We Were On A Break" Debate

This was a long-standing debate during the show that has continued among viewers.

Each cast member was asked, "yes or no, were Ross and Rachel on a break?"

Aniston started off and said, "absolutely, yes." Everyone else that went after her also said that the couple was on a break.

Guess that settles it, folks!

Fashion Show Of Memorable Outfits & Costumes

Some of the special's celebrity cameos came when there was a fashion show of memorable outfits and costumes.

Rachel's puffy pink bridesmaid dress was modelled by Cara Delevingne and she completed the look with the back of the dress stuck in her underwear.

Cindy Crawford strutted in Ross's leather pants, Justin Bieber went down the runway in Ross's Spudnik costume from Halloween and Delevingne made a second appearance as the Holiday Armadillo.

To end the fashion show on a hilarious note, LeBlanc came out wearing all of Chandler's clothes just like he did in "The One Where No One's Ready" and he even did the lunges too.

