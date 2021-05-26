63% of B2B Buyers Now Make Procurement Decisions Quicker Than Pre-Pandemic, New ARPR Research Concludes

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. There never seems to be enough time in the day, and that rings especially true when you're attempting to research, study, or absorb new information for educational, professional, or personal betterment. When you're on a deadline and have a few hours to waste, every piece of information carries value that you can't afford to lose, but unfortunately, those efforts are routinely sacrificed due to time constraints.