Public Health

63% of B2B Buyers Now Make Procurement Decisions Quicker Than Pre-Pandemic, New ARPR Research Concludes

By Anna Ruth Williams
arpr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today released the industry’s first set of data that reveals how COVID-19 impacted the way corporations buy and sell software – and glimpses of how these behavioral and organizational shifts might persist long after the pandemic is over. The research, entitled ARPR’s 3rd Annual Tech Marketing Data Report: Post-Pandemic B2B Sales Environment, surveyed 75 tech sales representatives and 99 CIOs and CTOs from enterprise brands, growth-stage companies and startups alike. The full report can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

