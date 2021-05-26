newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City picks new Dougherty Arts Center site

By Comments
urbanize.city
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dutifully passing through commissions and committees and a thorough airing of opinions, plans for a new Dougherty Arts Center site were approved by the Austin City Council last week. At its regular meeting on Thursday, May 20, the council voted unanimously Thursday to approve an alternate plan to that...

urbanize.city
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#City Parks#City Staff#Colorado City#Dougherty Arts Center#The Austin City Council#Butler Fields#The Planning Commission#Environmental Commission#Pard#Leed#Naval Reserve Center#Adjacent Toomey Road#Colorado River#Heritage Trees#Construction#Parking#Educational Facilities#Plan 1b#Green Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Posted by
The Manhattan Mercury

City to discuss new art museum, aquatic center

Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will look at amending sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds for the creation of the new Museum of Art and Light. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Bonifas Arts Center receives grant

Community Foundation for Delta County Executive Director Cheryl Andzejewski, presents a check from the Community Foundation for Delta County April Grants round for $2,000 to the William Bonifas Fine Arts Center Executive Director Irina Bruno. Bruno stated, “The William Bonifas Fine Arts Center is grateful to the community foundation and their Grants Committee for their generosity in awarding the grant application we submitted for our Class and Event Renovation Project. The funds will be used to assist in replacing and adding to our equipment we constantly use for our classes and programming as we serve the community youth and adults. The funds we received will be specifically used to purchase new folding tables and chairs.”
Dayton Daily News

Riverside council picks new city council member

Riverside City Council on Thursday appointed Jesse Maxfield, a supervisor at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, to a vacant council seat. Maxfield, 37, will replace Dan Teaford, who retired in April citing health problems. “I’ve pretty much been a lifelong resident of the city of Riverside,” Maxfield said during...
hot967.fm

City Center Partnership Calls for Art Proposals through INFUSE: Artists on Main Street

The City Center Partnership is excited to launch a request for proposals from artists, creatives, and organizations for Phase III INFUSE projects in the City Center to be completed by December 31, 2021. INFUSE is part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, a partnership between Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation. The larger initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation in Minnesota Main Street communities. Mankato was one of three pilot communities for the initiative and received funding for the first three years. The program now stands on its own within the City Center Partnership while considered a model for other communities to follow.
constructforstl.org

City OKs More Subsidies for New Downtown Arts Hotel

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: A city development board has approved up to $92 million in bonds for a new downtown west hotel. The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority signed off on the industrial revenue bonds at its meeting Tuesday for the redevelopment of 1528 Locust Street. Developer Michael Everett of...
gsabusiness.com

Falls Park proposed as new Greenville City Hall site

Greenville City Hall is so cramped, some staff use walk-up service counters as desks. The next eight years of maintenance would cost close to $5.75 million. And accessibility to council chambers and customer service functions remains limited, according to a news release, with challenging emergency access routes. City officials are...
Mercury News

Redwood City: New Veterans Memorial Senior Center to begin construction in July

REDWOOD CITY — More than a decade in the making, a new senior center and veterans memorial building will finally begin construction at Red Morton Park in July after council members unanimously voted to move the project forward. The Redwood City Council on Monday The Redwood City Council on Monday...
urbanize.city

New mixed-use development to bring apartments, condos to Art Center

A few blocks from the DIA, amid the historic homes, townhouses, and apartment buildings of Art Center, a new development is slated to break ground later this year. Petit Bateau will add 20 condos within four stacked townhouses, a 36-unit apartment building, and a 36-unit mixed use building to the area. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
grantspassoregon.gov

City Seeks New Member for Committee on Public Art

GRANTS PASS – Applications are now being accepted for one position on the City of Grants Pass Committee on Public Art (CoPA). This is a 3-year appointment. The Committee on Public Art works to engage the community and enrich public spaces through the placement of original artwork, creating a unique sense of place, enjoyment, and pride for all.
Peosta, IAtelegraphherald.com

Peosta plans envision long-term development, parks

PEOSTA, Iowa — With two new long-term plans, the city of Peosta hopes to forge a community identity. The Peosta City Council approved the “Peosta Forward!” comprehensive plan and a parks and trails master plan this week. “Peosta, at least historically, has been a community of neighborhoods in the same...
opelika-al.gov

CITY OF OPELIKA AND CONTACTORS BEGIN RENOVATION OF SOUTHSIDE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the city of Opelika and contractors will begin Southside Center for the Arts renovations at 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, AL. We ask that you please avoid the area and be patient while we make these improvements. Parking and access to the building will be limited during construction.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

The way home: The City Council makes the prudent choice and increases the city’s rental voucher

On March 1, 2020, we called on the City Council to enact a measure increasing the value of vouchers homeless residents can use to exit temporary shelters, where more than 60,000 people were languishing each night, unable to find apartments affordable enough for their vouchers. Average length of stay in shelter had risen to 446 days, and the city was spending $3 billion yearly on homeless services, including more than $486 million on costly hotel rooms, an average of $272 a night.
pioneertribune.com

Senior center looks back on history as city seeks grant for new facility

MANISTIQUE – The city of Manistique is applying for a state grant to build a new Manistique Senior Center. The new center will be located adjacent to the current facility, with the current building being razed and made into a parking lot. The Manistique Senior Center has been in existence for more than 50 years, assisting seniors in the community […]
Globe Gazette

River City Sculptures on Parade rolls out new batch of public art for Mason City

When all the installation work is said and done for 2021, Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade program will have a whole lot of new artwork to show off. Per Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson, 28 new sculptures are going up, which will bring the exhibit's total to 71 pieces. To make way for the new art, Anderson said that some pieces from the previous year were purchased and moved for permanent display.
taylorsvillecityjournal.com

Past and current elected officials tour the new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center

This 400-seat proscenium theater is the larger of two performance areas in the new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center. (Taylorsville City) What began with a cold, winter announcement in December 2016 is now finally ready to become reality, in the summertime warmth 4 1/2 years later. Taylorsville City and Salt Lake...
Cody Enterprise

City unveils new dashboard site

Do you know how the City of Cody should balance the budget?. Residents are now being offered the chance to make recommendations. The budget simulator is one of many ways residents can learn more about the city and its finances as part of the new Clearly Cody online project spearheaded by finance director Leslie Brumage.