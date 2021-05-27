Ohio native, Joselyn Rabbitt selected to join U.S. Space Force

CHEERS ... to nonprofit wireless internet provider DigitalC, which plans to double its capacity to provide high-speed internet access to low-income areas of Cleveland by the end of this year. Peter Krouse reports that DigitalC already serves about 1,000 homes in Cleveland neighborhoods such as Buckeye-Woodhill, Central, Clark-Fulton, Fairfax, Glenville and Hough, but has the capacity to serve about three times as many homes. By adding new technology and expanding ways it links to fiber in the ground, DigitalC believes it can enhance its capacity, giving it the ability to reach about 6,000 homes by year’s end. That would be a twofold capacity leap this year. We applaud.