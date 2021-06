Previously published in the Winnipeg Free Press June 15, 2021. For over a year now, Manitobans, like all Canadians, have been learning how the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated those who live and work in the seniors’ care sector. In public conversations, many have tried to ascertain just how this all came about in the first place. Scholars from the Royal Society of Canada pointed to the fundamental problem of “long-standing deficiencies” in the sector. Inherent structural deficiencies that were exacerbated by the pandemic have exposed the lack of political will to act, and ageism might very well be an underlying factor. Yet we also contend that gender is key to understanding how and why the situation in seniors care came to be and has persisted over the decades in this country.