Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, VA

Military couple killed outside home as cops continue hunt for suspects

By Adam Schrader For Dailymail.Com
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA colonel in the U.S. Army and his veteran wife were shot to death outside their home in Virginia on Wednesday morning and police are still working to identify possible suspects. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and his wife Brenda McDaniel, 63, were gunned down outside of their home on the...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Springfield, VA
Government
State
Maryland State
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Cops Police#Armed Police#Military Police#County Police#Law Enforcement Personnel#The U S Army#Wttg#Medical Surgical Nurse#The Legion Of Merit#Army Commendation Medal#Army Spokesperson#Dailymail Com#Suspects#Rescue Personnel#Dispatchers#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#Commander#Colonel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

McLean Resident Killed in Hit-and-Run — 43-year-old Allen Romero died on Sunday (May 16) after being hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion while crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the Redberry Court intersection in Great Falls. Officers responded to the scene around 5:21 a.m. and are now looking for witnesses. This is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2021. [FCPD]
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Virginia StateNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

A vehicle that sideswiped a pedestrian early Sunday in Fairfax County ticked off a chain of events that left the pedestrian dead, police said. In a black Ford Fusion, the driver struck a man with the vehicle’s side mirror while the man was walking along Leesburg Pike at Redberry Court in the Dranesville area, Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Gainesville, VAInside Nova

Police: Gainesville woman posed as an attorney, targeted immigrants

Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk." Earlier this year, detectives became aware of victims who paid "Americanos for America Party Incorporated" for legal assistance in...
Fairfax County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Knife-Wielding Man in Assault at Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque

Shortly before Monday’s afternoon prayer at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center near Seven Corners in Fairfax County, a man who was not part of the Muslim community began harassing those outside the entrance of the mosque waiting to pray. When the security guard at the mosque approached the man to ask him to leave the area, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the guard, then threatened others, before running away. The Fairfax County police posted a picture to help identify him. According to Fairfax County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tara Gerhard, detectives later identified the man as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church. He was arrested that night for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct. Gerhard said those charges were further defined on Monday night as he was charged with two counts of 18.2-57(A) which is assault, hate crime and disorderly conduct, both classified as misdemeanors.