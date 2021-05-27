Details for

Keane Crawford was denied the right to a fair trial under the Constitution. He was denied two eye-witnesses, as well as a medical expert to explain the effects of strangulation on him moments before the shooting. Finally, the jury was instructed that Crawford had a "duty to retreat" before using force, even though this law at the time said that there was no duty to retreat when defending children or family members, and Crawford's three young sons were standing directly behind him as the attacker approached. Please read and sign Crawford's executive clemency petition at: http://chng.it/22cvJVfy4H. Facebook: Freedom for Keane Alexander Crawford.