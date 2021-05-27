Cancel
Twitter Wrangles With Indian Govt Over Staff Safety, Free Speech

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

