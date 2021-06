The North Face has been targeted by an oil and gas attack ad after the company refused to affiliate itself with another fossil fuels business.Chris Wright, the CEO of Denver-based Liberty Oilfield Services, launched a campaign against the company that included setting up billboards around North Face’s Denver office, creating a website, and orchestrating a social media campaign, Fox News Business first reported.This campaign, entitled “Thank you, North Face”, has focused on the clothing company’s alleged hypocrisy for refusing to provide jackets to an organisation it didn’t want to be associated with publicly.Innovex Downhole Solutions, an oil and gas company...