When I Was Afraid of Asking Too Many Questions at Work as an Autistic Person

A good friend was explaining why he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He asked himself, “Is it the right thing for me to do?” So, he thought through the positive and negative aspects of getting the vaccine. On the positive side, he wanted to protect himself and his family. He wanted to avoid putting at risk those he came across during his work hours. He believed in the science. He trusted the drug trials. He thought he could provide a good model for others. On the negative side, the vaccine at this point has only been approved on an emergency basis. People close to him thought it might not be safe enough. He did not want them to get mad. He asked himself again, “Is it the right thing for me to do, or not?” Weighing the positive and negative aspects, he decided that it was the right thing for him to do and he has now been fully vaccinated. At first glance, it seems like a logical and appropriate process and a good decision. He went on to say, other people will have to decide what is right for them.