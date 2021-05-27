Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

When I Was Afraid of Asking Too Many Questions at Work as an Autistic Person

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a disability advocate who has encouraged others to be open about their needs, yet there are times where I have been hesitant to advocate for myself. Worrying if the assistance I need or questions I want to ask will hold others back or affect perceptions of me, I will keep my emotions tucked away. This is a struggle I am gradually learning to overcome.

themighty.com
TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Important People#Emotions#Business People#Program Administrator#The Mmjcc Film Department#Autistic People#Questions#Perceptions#Blunt Advice#Tasks#Incorrect Information#Patience#Self Advocacy#Newly Arrived Emails#Filmmakers#Unread Emails#Clarification#Tool#Comfort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

4 Behaviors That Reveal Someone Has A Lazy Personality

Have someone ever called you “lazy”? Most people have! Many individuals like to throw around the accusation around, assigning any non-productivity or a lack of activity to the phrase. It’s an insult. But have you considered that, instead, you are merely disinterested?. While it’s true that so-called lazy behavior can...
HealthLoudoun Times.com

16 questions to ask a new doctor

There are many reasons why you might be looking for a new doctor. Maybe you’ve moved to another city, or perhaps your doctor is retiring. If you need a new doctor, these questions should help you find one who is right for you. Choose the questions that best fit your situation.
Mental Healthbenefitspro.com

As physical effects of pandemic ease, employers must address ongoing mental health impact

Although the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of employees may continue after physical symptoms subside. “Many ignore the long-term psychological damage wrought by a year of isolation and disruption of comforting social norms,” according to a new study about depression in the workplace from Catapult Health. “In fact, an American Psychiatric Association poll reported that 62% of Americans feel more anxious than they did in 2019. For leaders to optimally prepare for a post-COVID environment, they must consider both sides of the coin. This requires a deeper understanding of the complex nuances of mental health and building policies around clinical data and guidelines rather than a layman’s definition influenced by media.”
Mental Healththecut.com

‘Am I Too Sensitive?’

I’m a crybaby. I’m sensitive as hell! I cry at the drop of a hat! I’m thinking about all the things that upset me right now as I’m writing this and I’m about to cry. I wish I were kidding, but I’m not. I cry at everything. I cry over how much my cats have grown. I cry over injustice. I’ve always struggled between hating myself for it and telling myself that It’s Okay to Cry (SOPHIE, 2017). I know it’s partly due to my mental illness and other conditions, but I still struggle. It feels like I’m giving in — to what, I don’t know.
ScienceNature.com

The effort of asking good questions

How do humans choose which information to pursue when solving a task? New research shows that choosing the most informative signals is cognitively demanding. The efficiency of this process is enhanced by time pressure but, remarkably, not by monetary incentives. Imagine that you receive a blank page and are trying...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is Corrective Emotional Experience?

Past hurts can influence your behaviors and relationships. Exploring your past can help how you react and behave in the future. Some people don’t believe that rehashing past hurts help. You can’t change them, right?. How could reliving how your parents might have hurt you or how that ex might...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Overcoming Procrastination

Summary: Researchers reveal how you can overcome procrastination and regain motivation. Have you noticed that you put things off more during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, you are not alone. When COVID-19 emerged, people did not have time to adjust to the new lifestyle and process it. As a result...
Mental HealthCourier-Express

Kyla Pratt on the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health Issues After Motherhood | Health

Kyla Pratt dives into the deep discussion of mental health and parenthood. She discusses her experience with her mental health changing after becoming a mom, and the pressure to stay "strong". It can sometimes be difficult to reach out to others when in need of support regarding mental health issues and struggles. So in this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Kyla Pratt expresses the need for normalizing mental health and embracing the humanity in needing a community to help you through tough times.
Mental HealthEnumclaw Courier Herald

We must reach out to each other and talk about mental health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five American adults battle a mental illness. This means, if you look around at the people in your life, there is almost certainly someone who is hurting. Mental illness is a tough subject to tackle, in part because it...
Kidscheckupnewsroom.com

Video: Child Therapists Share Six Ways to Cope with Difficult Emotions

Just Breathe. Open Up. You Matter. This is the meaning behind the Joy Campaign, which aims to prevent youth suicide. Cook Children's launched the effort in April after a record number of suicidal patients were admitted to our hospital. Over the past nine weeks, we've released a series of articles about this issue and the increasing need for mental health resources.
ReligionThe State Journal

Rev. Glen VanderKloot: When you ask the wrong questions, you may get the wrong answers

A good friend was explaining why he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He asked himself, “Is it the right thing for me to do?” So, he thought through the positive and negative aspects of getting the vaccine. On the positive side, he wanted to protect himself and his family. He wanted to avoid putting at risk those he came across during his work hours. He believed in the science. He trusted the drug trials. He thought he could provide a good model for others. On the negative side, the vaccine at this point has only been approved on an emergency basis. People close to him thought it might not be safe enough. He did not want them to get mad. He asked himself again, “Is it the right thing for me to do, or not?” Weighing the positive and negative aspects, he decided that it was the right thing for him to do and he has now been fully vaccinated. At first glance, it seems like a logical and appropriate process and a good decision. He went on to say, other people will have to decide what is right for them.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Goes On in the Brain of a Person with Depression

People with depression may experience similar changes in brain activity despite different profiles of symptoms. One common mechanism implicated in depression is the default mode network and how people build a sense of self. Ongoing research suggests that psychedelics may be of value against depression by neurally enabling a “reset”...