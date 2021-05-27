Cancel
Economy

How remote work is changing the industry and advisors

advisor.ca
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nature of investment professionals’ work, as well as the nature of their motivations, is changing due to the Covid disruption. The resulting opportunities and challenges are outlined in a report from the CFA Institute. Of the global CFA Institute members surveyed, only 15% experienced a pay cut related to...

www.advisor.ca
Personal Financewealthmanagement.com

What the Future Could Hold for Financial Professionals

The role of the financial professional is changing. Their responsibilities are expanding beyond portfolio management and beyond providing advice specifically about an individual's financial situation. The future will bring a new set of client expectations and new ways that financial professionals must remain competitive. Our research shows that not only...
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Why engagement has evolved from 'puzzled frowns' to key ESG investment tool

A few short years ago, talking to clients or potential clients about our comprehensive engagement programme often led to puzzled frowns, says KBI Global Investors' Eoin Fahy. It was clear that many did not understand what engagement was, or indeed why an investment manager would see it as important. And...
Economyhbr.org

Research: What Inclusive Companies Have in Common

The killing of George Floyd catalyzed a reckoning around racial injustice that led many corporate leaders to seek to evolve their organizations to meet today’s tremendous societal challenges. Many U.S. organizations have publicly pledged to increase diversity by filling more executive positions with individuals from underrepresented groups. Some boards of directors, like Nike, Starbucks, and Uber have gone further, tying executive compensation to diversity goals.
MarketsKTEN.com

Financial Advisor Marketing Plans That Work

Marketing is one of the most important aspects of running a successful advisory business. Without a clear strategy for promoting your advisory services, you may find yourself treading water instead of pushing ahead with your growth goals. It’s important to take the time to develop a workable financial advisor marketing plan before diving into any marketing activities. Ready to tackle your marketing plan and start scaling your business? Here’s how to get started.
Economyarcamax.com

Remote Work Wins, Despite Management

Employees return to work in the office, but management is less than happy. Businesses recently reaching out to consultancy Seyfarth at Work for training and management solutions report being distressed at many of the behaviors they now see. The workplace has not returned to business as usual, nor will it. Employees who switched from in-office to remote work have become accustomed to their newfound freedom: They worked in the privacy of their own homes, created their most favored work schedules and got their work done as it was assigned. But they made an important discovery in work hibernation: They became in charge of their time, work style, social needs and any breaks they deemed necessary to remain productive and happy. Yes, happiness and joy are now high on their list of important factors for returning to the office for a job. And why shouldn't they demand the culture that suits them if their work is accurate and completed on time?
Technologyuoflnews.com

UofL adding HR software Workday as part of its ‘great place to work’ initiative

In 2020, UofL embarked on a multi-year web improvement project to completely overhaul, modernize and improve the university’s digital presence for students, faculty and staff and students. In order to simplify and enhance the day-to-day lives of employees, the decision was made to transition away from the university’s outdated PeopleSoft HR software to a newer, more accessible system that can stand the test of time in the coming years.
Economyaithority.com

Supplyshift Launches Investshift, an ESG Platform for Investors to Tackle Portfolio and Supply Chain Sustainability

Reuters ESG Investment Summit, SupplyShift announced that it has launched InvestShift, a new technology platform for private equity and investment management firms to measure and improve the ESG performance of their portfolio companies, including the supply chains of those companies. As consumers, regulators, employees, and limited partners continue the push...
EconomySilicon Republic

What are the insurance implications of remote working?

Liberty Insurance’s Stuart Trotter answers questions about remote working and what it means from an insurance point of view. As Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, said in the foreword of the National Remote Work Strategy, working as we knew it before “will never be the same again”. Today’s professionals expect and...
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to negotiate continued remote work

Have you been working from home since March 2020? Hearing rumblings that you will be expected to go back to in-person work this year? If the thought of returning to your physical workplace unsettles you, this guide is for you. We spoke with several experts on negotiating work-from-home agreements with employers. Here are some tips:
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

Sustainable Investment Festival: RL360 on how ESG translates worldwide

It's time to cut through the greenwash and navigate responsible investing's move to the mainstream, with not to be missed insights from RL360. International Investment's parent company Incisive Media is delighted to host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival, which is counting down to run online next week, from 22-25 June, and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.
Educationeducause.edu

Trusting Remote Work in Higher Education

Security exists not for security's sake, but so the community can trust what our institution does and how we do it. According to CIO.com, trust and transparency "are presenting as the new first-class differentiators, with experience, engagement, price, and quality all now settling in as second class."Footnote1 What does this look like in higher education?
Economyukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Connecting with Prospects When Remote Working

Whilst some of the lockdown restrictions have already been lifted, it may still take a while for normality to be fully restored, as widespread remote working continues for many organisations. However, accomplished marketing specialist and managing director at Competitive Edge, David Glennon, believes the current conditions could be ideal for businesses looking to develop new business relationships.
Softwarechiefexecutive.net

Who Should Work Remotely?

As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders, organizational leaders need to make difficult decisions on who will—and won’t—be required to return to the office. With study after study showing that most employees are not interested in returning full time, pre-pandemic policies won’t cut it. Before...
BusinessThe Drum

How remote working has made Ebiquity more inclusive, innovative and agile

Businesses need no longer be confined by the four walls of an office. That’s the most exciting lesson of lockdown for Debbie Morrison, managing director of global partnerships and events at media investment analysts Ebiquity. In fact, she believes having its staff working remotely has made Ebiquity more global, inclusive, innovative and agile.
Economyscmagazineuk.com

Top tips for remote working… for your employees

As the world starts to cautiously reopen, a new way of working is here to stay for millions of people. With many organisations now realising the benefits of a flexible hybrid workforce model post Covid, it’s more important than ever to recognise common threats to cyber security and identify practices for keeping cyber-safe when working remotely, wherever that may be.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

From 'Big Government' to remote working, pandemic shifts bring fundamental changes for insurance, says The Geneva Association

- In its new report, The Geneva Association offers a comprehensive projection of the risk landscape in the post-pandemic world, or 'New Normal', expounding the four most consequential shifts for insurers: accelerated digitalisation, 'Big Government', pivot to resilience and sustainability, and more remote working. - The study draws on 25...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

HR copes with tax challenges of remote work

The work-from-home environment is producing tax complexities for companies and their human resources departments, according to a new report. The report, from Deloitte Tax and Worldwide ERC (Employee Relocation Council), examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected employee mobility. For the study, researchers surveyed a panel of 122 corporate human resources mobility professionals to learn more about their distributed workforce, asking about taxation, tracking, compliance, compensation, benefits and other matters. They found that slightly more than half (54.1%) of the survey respondents won’t permit their employees to work in locations in which the company is not already established for tax purposes to allow tax reporting and withholding. While 36% of the respondents said they would address the situation on a case-by-case basis and 9.9% will permit it, the organization’s corporate location strategy is ultimately a significant factor in their remote-work policy and approach.
EconomyBoston Herald

The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Have you been working from home since March 2020? Hearing rumblings that you’ll be expected to go back to in-person work this year? If the thought of returning to your physical workplace unsettles you, this guide is for you. The good news: Some companies have become more accommodating of flexible...