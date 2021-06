The Vegas Golden Knights’ season came to an abrupt and unlikely end on Thursday night, losing Game 6 and the series in overtime to the cinderella Montreal Canadiens. After steamrolling through four straight games against the Colorado Avalanche in the Second Round, it looked like Vegas might be this year’s team of destiny. But unstoppable force met immovable object, and Vegas fell in the playoffs’ third round for the second consecutive year. Today came Vegas’ first postseason media availability since their elimination, which has yielded many topics worth discussion: