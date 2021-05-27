Orbit launches with $15M to fix ‘community data chaos’

Community engagement has emerged as a major focus for companies as they look to harness the power of their core user base and loyal “super fans.” But in a world filled with myriad touchpoints such as Slack, Twitter, Discourse, or GitHub, it can be difficult to keep on top of things, identify who the most engaged users are, and what keeps them coming back. And that is why San Francisco-based Orbit is setting out to fix what it calls “community data chaos.”