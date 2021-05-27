Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Orbit launches with $15M to fix ‘community data chaos’

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity engagement has emerged as a major focus for companies as they look to harness the power of their core user base and loyal “super fans.” But in a world filled with myriad touchpoints such as Slack, Twitter, Discourse, or GitHub, it can be difficult to keep on top of things, identify who the most engaged users are, and what keeps them coming back. And that is why San Francisco-based Orbit is setting out to fix what it calls “community data chaos.”

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Management#Community Building#Community Engagement#Data Warehouses#Launches#Core Data#Digital Data#Building Software#Discourse#Companies#Harrison Metal#Github#Twitter#Linkedin#Api#Postman#Ci#Commsor#Orbit Data#Community Center Orbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Market Data
Related
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
Softwaremartechseries.com

InRule Technology Acquires Explainable AI Software Leader, simMachines, Inc.

InRule Technology, provider of the leading decision platform for automating mission-critical business decisions, announced the acquisition of Chicago-based simMachines, Inc., the leader in explainable AI/machine learning (XAI) applications. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “In today’s market, explainable AI is essential for automating predictions and decisions...
Vancouver, WAgeekwire.com

ZoomInfo acquires Insent to bolster chat function capabilities

Vancouver, Wash.-based ZoomInfo will acquire Insent.ai to integrate a chat function into its workflow portfolio. Terms were not disclosed. ZoomInfo, which went public last year, is a subscription service which offers data on businesses to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals. Insent.ai uses artificial intelligence to allow companies to identify and chat with website visitors in real time.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik Launches Data Literacy 2.0 to Drive Data Fluency in the Enterprise

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® announces the next generation of its award-winning Data Literacy program to help drive the data fluency needed for a world witnessing continued digital acceleration. Data Literacy 2.0 is a comprehensive offering that enables companies to kickstart a data literacy program and scale it to thousands of employees.
ComputersVentureBeat

Whatfix secures $90M to power contextual guidance in enterprise apps

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy. Whatfix, a “digital adoption” platform that enterprises use to bake user support tools into their software, has raised $90 million in a series D round of funding. With every company now a software company, this has created demand for tools to help build...
Businessdevops.com

HashiCorp Increases Terraform’s Enterprise Appeal

During the online HashiConf Europe conference today, HashiCorp debuted the general availability of a 1.0 release of HashiCorp Terraform along with updates to HashiCorp Terraform Cloud service. Meghan Liese, senior director of product marketing for HashiCorp, said in both cases HashiCorp is moving to enable organizations to better secure and...
Businessthecustomer.net

ANNEX CLOUD LAUNCHES LOYALTY EXPERIENCE PLATFORM™

Company’s Next-gen Loyalty and Data Management Solution Dominates the Global Marketplace as Demands for Collecting First-party Data at Scale and Owning the Customer Relationship Continue to Rise. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today the...
ComputersVentureBeat

Snowflake previews data marketplace, governance tools, management features

Snowflake today announced general availability of a marketplace that will allow organizations to sell data based on usage. This was one of several announcements regarding new data monetization, governance, and performance features for the cloud platform. Announced during the online Snowflake Summit, the new capabilities will make the Snowflake Data...
TechnologySFGate

Google Cloud and WALT Labs Help Aperian Global Move to The Cloud

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Today, Google Cloud partner WALT Labs announces the successful migration of global consulting firm Aperian Global to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With the move, the company’s single instance content management system (CMS) can now scale to multiple instances, offering failover protection and high availability. Moving...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Jahia Transforms Any CMS into a DXP with Open-source Customer Data Platform

Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a new release of jExperience, powered by Apache Unomi, the open-source Customer Data Platform (CDP) that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS).
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Dynamic Yield and FullStory Partner to Enhance Personalization Process with Rich Digital Experience Analytics

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced a technology partnership with FullStory, a global leader in digital experience insights and analytics, enabling brands to more deeply understand, measure, and improve the impact of their personalization efforts. Through the partnership, brands can now easily surface combined insights into what happened - and why - for ongoing or in-the-moment optimizations that empathize with individual customer needs, preferences, and struggles.
BusinessVentureBeat

AI-powered transcription startup Verbit raises $157M

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy. Verbit today announced the close of a $157 million series D round that the company says will bolster its product R&D and hiring efforts. CEO Tom Livne, who noted that the raise brings the company’s post-money valuation to more than $1 billion, said that the capital will also support the company’s geographic expansion as it prepares for an initial public offering.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Is Cerner an Acquisition Target for Microsoft and Google?

Thanks for my friend Shereese Maynard for pointing out this article that suggests Cerner might be an acquisition target soon. The article makes the salacious statement that “Cerner is a wounded gazelle, and the lions are hungry.”. For those keeping track at home, we’ve been through this before when Jim...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

Virgin Orbit pegs next launch date

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit announced Tuesday that its upcoming orbital mission, dubbed "Tubular Bells, Part One" after the first album recorded by Virgin Records, is on track to launch in the last week of June. The satellite launch service said that its rocket, LauncherOne, has been shipped to Mojave Air and Space Port in California where final preparations are underway.
Career Development & Advicetowardsdatascience.com

Unboxing Innovation in Data Projects

I have an idea to use a graph network. How do I test and launch this idea?. What are the proper steps to innovate in data projects?. A few weeks back, I talked about building prototypes to set your projects up for success. A prototype will test, persuade, and guide...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
Economythepaypers.com

OY! launches Open Banking Transactions Data product

Indonesia-based business payments fintech OY! has launched OY! Transactions Data, an Open Banking product that aims to bridge the bank with business owners by using Open API technology. By utilizing OY! Transactions Data, business owners can improve service performance by synergising the company's internal systems with banks. The advantage is...
ComputersLumia UK

Azure Virtual Desktop: The flexible cloud VDI platform for the hybrid workplace

When we launched Windows Virtual Desktop nearly two years ago, no one predicted a global pandemic would force millions of workers to leave the office and work from home. Organizations around the world migrated important apps and data to the cloud to gain business resilience and agility. And to support the new remote workforce, many of you turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to give remote users a secure, easy to manage, productive personal computing experience with Windows 10 from the cloud. It has been humbling to work alongside you as you pivoted your operations to meet new challenges—from supporting frontline healthcare workers at NHS to engineers at Petrofac to educators and students—hear from some of the top UK universities on their experience with Azure Virtual Desktop.