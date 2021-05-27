Comedy Mooch About

Good Ship Comedy is Camden Town's friendly neighbourhood comedy club featuring the finest comics from the UK and international festival circuit. Alasdair is a legendary comedian, in that there is little historical evidence that he exists. But he does exist. Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2017, Alasdair has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer, and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and at the Edinburgh Fringe. He knows quite a lot about 19th century magicians. Tourists often ask to have their photo taken with him, presumably impressed by this. Since the world went to pot with the plague he has become a viral phenomenon with his incredible self-produced sketch videos, each of them worthy of a TV commission on its own. He's a comic who's star is on the rise, probably due to his talent, but also thanks to esoteric pagan forces which he has harnessed.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO