OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FRA:5OGA) (the 'Company' or 'betterU') provides an update today, that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request by the OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated the Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the Statement of Executive Compensation' for Fiscal year 2019 and 2020.