The popularity of inflatable kayaks is growing in the UK as more people discover that they can enjoy the freedom that kayaking can provide without having to worry about wrestling with roof racks and the storage solutions that come with owning a hard shell, or rigid, kayak.Having said that, an inferior inflatable kayak will only cause you problems if it’s been made from cheap materials with little thought for its construction – the integrity of the kayak is likely to be compromised easily, and tears will occur as soon as it comes up against its first ripple in the sea...