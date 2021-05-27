Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...JEFFERSON AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Willard to near Pomona Lake. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Baldwin City, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Eudora, Wellsville, Centropolis, Perry, McLouth, Pomona, Meriden, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Lecompton, Clinton, Winchester, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Vinland and Williamstown. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 189 and 205. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Coffey County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Monday. * At 1149 PM CDT, County Sheriffs and automated rain gauges indicated creeks and streams were still rising due to the earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area and several roads remain closed. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley. This warning replaces the two flood warnings that will expire at midnight.
Douglas County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Douglas County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Ottawa, Baldwin City, Eudora, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Lecompton, Clinton, Richmond, Williamsburg, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pleasant Grove, Globe, Vinland and Clinton Lake. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Douglas County, KS

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.