Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...JEFFERSON AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Willard to near Pomona Lake. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Baldwin City, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Eudora, Wellsville, Centropolis, Perry, McLouth, Pomona, Meriden, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Lecompton, Clinton, Winchester, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Vinland and Williamstown. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 189 and 205. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov