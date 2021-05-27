Cancel
What should I ask Niall Ferguson?

By Tyler Cowen
 12 days ago

I will be doing a Conversation with him. So what should I ask?. You will note that Niall has a new book out Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe.

Niall Ferguson
#Politics#Book#Conversation#Catastrophe#Doom
Niall Ferguson on Doom, Disaster and Democracy

Renowned historian Niall Ferguson has bad news: We’re getting worse, not better, at handling disasters like the pandemic. This is the argument he lays out in his new book “Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe”, which sets 2020 into wider context and asks why many countries’ initial responses to coronavirus were so slow. He speaks with Walter Isaacson about what the next big disaster might be.
Doom: A Conversation with Niall Ferguson on the Politics of Catastrophe

As a deadly pandemic and civil unrest swept across the world last year, “unprecedented” became the word of the hour. While 2020 was an uncommon year, the tendency to think that our time has no historical analogue is a common error—one that can have serious consequences if it causes us to ignore the lessons of the past.
New Book “Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe” Puts COVID-19 Into Broader Context of Other Crises

Historian Niall Ferguson says government bureaucracy is to blame for inadequate preparation and slow U.S. COVID-19 response. COVID-19 has been a generation-defining event for the entire world, but especially here in the United States where more than half a million people have been killed by the coronavirus. Many people are unsure as to who is to blame for this disastrous lack of preparedness. Some believe the slow response is the fault of public health agencies, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe"

The well-regarded historian Niall Ferguson is our guest; his many books include "Civilization," "The Great Degeneration," and "The Ascent of Money." He joins us to discuss his newest book, "Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe," which seems especially timely in the wake of the annus horribilis that was 2020. Ferguson's book sets out to show why human beings are getting worse, not better, at handling disasters -- despite advancements in medicine, science, technology, etc. As noted of a starred review of this work in Library Journal: "[This book] is well-researched, well-argued, and all-encompassing. Ferguson uses the depth and breadth of his knowledge to cogently argue for a new understanding of catastrophic events.... Reminiscent of William H. McNeill's 'Plagues and Peoples,' ['Doom'] is a much-needed book on an important and pressing subject. Ferguson provides ample support for his arguments, uses an interdisciplinary approach, and offers new insights and revelations. An exemplary and thought-provoking work from a renowned author that will not disappoint."