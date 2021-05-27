Cancel
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion': Why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and More Were Missing

By Andi Ortiz, Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Friends: The Reunion”. For a special that was filmed and edited much faster than most are, “Friends: The Reunion” managed to bring in a lot of fan-favorites, either in person or via Zoom. That said, there were still some notable absences, like Phoebe’s husband Mike, played by Paul Rudd, and Ross’ son Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. So why weren’t those two involved?

