Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Riley; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...WEST CENTRAL DOUGLAS...NORTHERN OSAGE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Volland to 4 miles northeast of Admire. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Topeka, Wamego, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, St. George, Maple Hill, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico and Belvue. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 311 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 155 and 182. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.