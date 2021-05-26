Knott’s Berry Farm Makes Changes to Park Reservation System

Knott’s Berry Farm has tweeted an update to their park reservation system that has been installed for guests to be able to access California’s original theme park. According to the tweets, Reservations are still required to visit Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, but the system has changed. Previously, those wishing to visit the park would need to reserve an entry time on the date they wish to visit. Now, that policy has changed and guests will now only need to select a date that they wish to enter the park.