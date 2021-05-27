Golden Knights Stumble Again, Lose 3-0 In Minnesota In Game 6 Wednesday and Face Winner-Take-All Game 7 On Home Ice Friday

There are times in life where you meet a fork in the road. Sometimes it’s when you have to decide on a career or choice of school. Other times it may be involving some type of romantic relationship. Whatever the case may be, the choice you make is often met with much thought. I find myself in a similar paradox; one that plots two of my favourite teams against one another. It is true, I cover the Vegas Golden Knights here for The Hockey Writers since Nov 2020, and over the course of this time, I have grown a keen fondness for the team from Sin City. They play hockey, in my humble opinion, the way hockey should be played; fast, heavy, and with swagger. They have every exciting attribute you could want out of a team. Although the Golden Knight have kindled my interest, they are no match for the love of my life; the Montreal Canadiens.