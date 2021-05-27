Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Golden Knights Stumble Again, Lose 3-0 In Minnesota In Game 6 Wednesday and Face Winner-Take-All Game 7 On Home Ice Friday

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis was not the way Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley wanted to generate more revenues at T-Mobile Arena. Up three games to one after four games over nemesis Minnesota Wild, the Golden Knights have lost Games 5 and 6 and now face a win-or-go-home Game 7 on home ice in Las Vegas Friday at 6PM local Las Vegas time. Expect 12,156 at the VGK home arena in two days.

lvsportsbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Arena#Take All#Vgk#Xcel Energy Center#The Golden Knights#City National Arena#Midway#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Stanley Cup#The Florida Panthers#Aces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
WNBA
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Fleury mistake derails Golden Knights' momentum in Game 3 OT loss

Misplay on Canadiens' tying goal 'tough to recover from' in Stanley Cup Semifinals. Marc-Andre Fleury made a mistake that led to the tying goal late in third period in the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Canadiens, Game 6 of Semifinals

Lehner expected to start for Vegas; Montreal one win from reaching Stanley Cup Final. The Montreal Canadiens will try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 when they host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday.
NHLtheScore

Canadiens eliminate Golden Knights in 6 games, advance to Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also...
NHLNBC Sports

Game 3 provides big test for Golden Knights’ center-making system

When the Golden Knights line up against the Canadiens for Game 3 in Montreal on Friday (8 p.m. ET; USA Network / Peacock), they’ll face a Habs team that may have finally found its answers at center. The Golden Knights, though? They face some questions. In a Game 2 surprise,...
NHLtheScore

Habs are in it: 3 reasons for optimism ahead of Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

Just about everybody has counted out the Montreal Canadiens at some point or another during the 2021 postseason. It could have been in the opening round versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, the second round against the Winnipeg Jets, or, over the past few days, Round 3 opposite the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHLNHL

Canadiens' crazy day ends with Game 3 OT win against Golden Knights

Thrilled to celebrate with coach via Zoom after he failed COVID-19 test earlier in day. Dominique Ducharme delivered his usual postgame address to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. Only this time, he did it virtually. The Canadiens coach was not behind the bench for their 3-2 overtime win against the...
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Golden Knights’ season in jeopardy after Game 5 home loss to Canadiens

T-Mobile Arena is often praised as one the loudest, most electric buildings in the NHL. The fans love their Golden Knights, and it’s a sign that things are going poorly when those fans start to turn. Very poorly. Boos rained down on the Golden Knights during yet another unsuccessful power...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ Gritty Game 4 Win

There are times in life where you meet a fork in the road. Sometimes it’s when you have to decide on a career or choice of school. Other times it may be involving some type of romantic relationship. Whatever the case may be, the choice you make is often met with much thought. I find myself in a similar paradox; one that plots two of my favourite teams against one another. It is true, I cover the Vegas Golden Knights here for The Hockey Writers since Nov 2020, and over the course of this time, I have grown a keen fondness for the team from Sin City. They play hockey, in my humble opinion, the way hockey should be played; fast, heavy, and with swagger. They have every exciting attribute you could want out of a team. Although the Golden Knight have kindled my interest, they are no match for the love of my life; the Montreal Canadiens.
NHLtheScore

Golden Knights turn to Lehner for Game 4

Marc-Andre Fleury's gaffe has at least temporarily cost him his job. Robin Lehner started Game 4 for the Vegas Golden Knights in their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens. It's Lehner's first game in exactly three weeks and only his second start in the playoffs. The Swede surrendered...