Golden Knights Stumble Again, Lose 3-0 In Minnesota In Game 6 Wednesday and Face Winner-Take-All Game 7 On Home Ice Friday
This was not the way Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley wanted to generate more revenues at T-Mobile Arena. Up three games to one after four games over nemesis Minnesota Wild, the Golden Knights have lost Games 5 and 6 and now face a win-or-go-home Game 7 on home ice in Las Vegas Friday at 6PM local Las Vegas time. Expect 12,156 at the VGK home arena in two days.lvsportsbiz.com