The City Council passed a slate of bills on Thursday to improve some of the harsh conditions faced by the city's 65,000+ food delivery workers. The six bills will establish minimum payments required for delivery workers, and allow workers to set a maximum distance per trip that they will travel, including parameters they can set around bridges or tunnels. They will stop apps from charging workers fees to receive their pay and require workers be paid at least once a week. One bill will force apps to disclose their tipping policies and make them more transparent to workers; another will stop apps from charging delivery workers for insulated bags, which can cost up to $50. And one will require that restaurants allow workers to use their bathrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO