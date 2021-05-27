Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow Duet “Smelly Cat” in HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ Reunion

The hype around Friends: The Reunion is real. Fans have waited 17 years to see all six leads together again—and that’s partly due to COVID-19. We all got super excited about this reunion when it was announced in February 2020, and then the world fell apart. But now, after a year of delays, the reunion is so close that its metaphorically in the apartment across the hall—and it was worth the wait. The super-sized reunion special is packed with so many memories, bloopers, reveals, and superstar guest stars—including Lady Gaga.