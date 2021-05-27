Cancel
Lael Lockhart Near Perfect as Hogs Take 11-2 Win Over Georgia, Key Player Suffers Injury

 14 days ago

Lael Lockhart was near perfect and No. 1 Arkansas’ offense took control of the game early for a 11-2 victory over Georgia in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Lockhart was one out away from a perfect game in the seventh, but gave up a single and home run. He gave up two runs, on two hits, struck out 11 and no walks on 74 pitches. The Hogs led 10-0 when the Bulldogs scored its first two runs. Lockhart (3-2) got the win.

