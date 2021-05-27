CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rose, Randle help Knicks rally to beat Hawks, tie series

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Derrick Rose scored 26 points, Julius Randle shook...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Derrick Rose gives rookie center Jericho Sims words of wisdom

When it comes to rookie center Jericho Sims, the New York Knicks are incredibly high on his potential. Standing at 6’9″ and 250-pounds, Sims has a lot of developmental work left ahead of him, which is why he would likely spend the majority of the 2021–22 season with the team’s G-League squad.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Julius Randle, Evan Fournier Lead Knicks to 2OT Opening Win vs. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Madison Square Garden was rocking like it was Game 7, and Julius Randle put together a performance fitting of the moment. Randle scored 35 points and Evan Fournier added 32 as the New York Knicks earned a 138-134 win over the Boston Celtics in a double-overtime thriller Wednesday to kick off their 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Julius Randle will miss Knicks preseason game for personal reasons

Julius Randle is the engine that makes the New York Knicks go, but they will have to find someone else to fill that role on Saturday. According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Randle’s absence will open up opportunities for Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox to get burn. Julius Randle (personal...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
basketball-addict.com

New Tom Thibodeau mandate for Knicks will please Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker

Tom Thibodeau has long had a reputation for being a stubborn coach, refusing to change with the times. In an era where ICE coverages were practically solved, Thibs forced them on his teams. Now, entering his second year with the New York Knicks, Thibodeau has enacted a surprisingly modern mandate for his players. The Knicks […] The post New Tom Thibodeau mandate for Knicks will please Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose leaves Knicks’ win with sore ankle: ‘nothing serious’

WASHINGTON — Derrick Rose sat out the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 117-99 preseason win over the Wizards on Saturday night with a sore ankle, but the backup point guard said it’s not serious and perhaps was due to the tough training camp head coach Tom Thibodeau has run. Throughout...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Casually Had A Career Night In Celtics’ Season Opening Loss To Knicks

BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s status for Wednesday night’s Celtics opener in New York was unknown until game day. The C’s swingman spent 10 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Oct. 8, so he was very much behind the ball in terms of preparing for the new season. But that didn’t show against the Knicks, as Brown dominated the game from the jump. He was automatic to start, dropping 22 points in the first quarter alone. He scored his first 25 points in 12 minutes of action, accounting for more than half of Boston’s points into the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks thrill in overtime win. Julius Randle still the King of New York

Of all of the ways to start their 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks certainly picked the way most fit for Broadway. Julius Randle had 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Knicks in his opening night foray — a 138-134 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics — putting to bed — at least for a night — any concerns from naysayers over the dreaded “regression” that many predicted was an inevitability for last year’s Most Improved Player.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Wilson Times
Yardbarker

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Proposes To Girlfriend In Madison Square Garden

Derrick Rose shared a photo on Instagram of his proposal in Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks play. View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Rose appears to have gotten some great news heading into the new NBA season. The former league MVP shared a photo...
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Continue Preseason Play Against Wizards, Minus Randle

The Knicks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Wizards in their lone preseason game away from home. The New York Knicks opened up their 2021 preseason with a resounding victory over the Indiana Pacers. Up next on their schedule is the Washington Wizards, who the Knicks will play thrice during the regular season. Tonight’s matchup will take place at the Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
FOX Sports

Randle, Knicks hope to keep building on surprising success

NEW YORK (AP) — Before last season, the New York Knicks had few expectations and no real star power. Julius Randle changed a lot in New York. He led the Knicks to a surprising playoff berth and turned himself into an All-Star who was rewarded over the summer with a contract extension.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Julius Randle gets day off and enjoys seeing Knicks on TV with family

The Knicks’ preseason win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night was a once-in-a-lifetime family affair for Julius Randle. A day after welcoming their new son, Jayce, into the world, the Knicks’ All-Star big man and his wife, Kendra, watched the game together on television with their 4-year-old son, Kyden, and his new baby brother.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy