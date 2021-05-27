Rose, Randle help Knicks rally to beat Hawks, tie series

Veteran guard Derrick Rose, despite his well-known introvert nature, admitted he needs to embrace being more of a vocal leader for the New York Knicks. So far, he’s adjusting pretty well. Rose and Taj Gibson are the two most experienced members of the hard-fighting Knicks. They’re also two of the...
Obi Toppin will finally have his chance to show what he can do with an expanded role when the New York Knicks face the Washington Wizards Saturday night on the road. Toppin is likely to start in place of All-Star Julius Randle, who skipped the trip to the nation’s capital due to personal reasons.
Basketball is a fun game, and that’s true even at the highest levels of the sport. We see it all the time in the NBA, where players from opposing teams jabbing and cracking jokes with each other. However, it seems like some people didn’t get the memo for this, like this New York Knicks assistant coach.
The New York Knicks overcame the Detroit Pistons by a score of 108–100 on Wednesday evening. The Knicks have now scored over 100 points in all three of their preseason games, with the final contest coming on Friday against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM. In the victory, the starting...
When it comes to rookie center Jericho Sims, the New York Knicks are incredibly high on his potential. Standing at 6’9″ and 250-pounds, Sims has a lot of developmental work left ahead of him, which is why he would likely spend the majority of the 2021–22 season with the team’s G-League squad.
Madison Square Garden was rocking like it was Game 7, and Julius Randle put together a performance fitting of the moment. Randle scored 35 points and Evan Fournier added 32 as the New York Knicks earned a 138-134 win over the Boston Celtics in a double-overtime thriller Wednesday to kick off their 2021-22 NBA season.
Julius Randle is the engine that makes the New York Knicks go, but they will have to find someone else to fill that role on Saturday. According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Randle’s absence will open up opportunities for Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox to get burn. Julius Randle (personal...
Tom Thibodeau has long had a reputation for being a stubborn coach, refusing to change with the times. In an era where ICE coverages were practically solved, Thibs forced them on his teams. Now, entering his second year with the New York Knicks, Thibodeau has enacted a surprisingly modern mandate for his players. The Knicks […]
WASHINGTON — Derrick Rose sat out the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 117-99 preseason win over the Wizards on Saturday night with a sore ankle, but the backup point guard said it’s not serious and perhaps was due to the tough training camp head coach Tom Thibodeau has run. Throughout...
BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s status for Wednesday night’s Celtics opener in New York was unknown until game day. The C’s swingman spent 10 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Oct. 8, so he was very much behind the ball in terms of preparing for the new season.
But that didn’t show against the Knicks, as Brown dominated the game from the jump. He was automatic to start, dropping 22 points in the first quarter alone. He scored his first 25 points in 12 minutes of action, accounting for more than half of Boston’s points into the...
Of all of the ways to start their 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks certainly picked the way most fit for Broadway. Julius Randle had 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Knicks in his opening night foray — a 138-134 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics — putting to bed — at least for a night — any concerns from naysayers over the dreaded “regression” that many predicted was an inevitability for last year’s Most Improved Player.
Derrick Rose shared a photo on Instagram of his proposal in Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks play. View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Rose appears to have gotten some great news heading into the new NBA season. The former league MVP shared a photo...
The Knicks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Wizards in their lone preseason game away from home. The New York Knicks opened up their 2021 preseason with a resounding victory over the Indiana Pacers. Up next on their schedule is the Washington Wizards, who the Knicks will play thrice during the regular season. Tonight’s matchup will take place at the Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NEW YORK (AP) — Before last season, the New York Knicks had few expectations and no real star power. Julius Randle changed a lot in New York. He led the Knicks to a surprising playoff berth and turned himself into an All-Star who was rewarded over the summer with a contract extension.
The Knicks’ preseason win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night was a once-in-a-lifetime family affair for Julius Randle. A day after welcoming their new son, Jayce, into the world, the Knicks’ All-Star big man and his wife, Kendra, watched the game together on television with their 4-year-old son, Kyden, and his new baby brother.
The Knicks shook off a slow first half to come back and beat the Detroit Pistons 108-100 on Wednesday night at The Garden. – With Kemba Walker (rest), Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson all sitting out, the Knicks started Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Taj Gibson.
The New York Knicks pulled off an epic victory against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in what turned out to be one of the most memorable opening night matchups in the history of the NBA. As it turns out, however, Julius Randle was a little too ecstatic after their double-overtime victory, and it cost him quite a bit.
