I’ll forever think of the NFL having a 16-game season – I can’t stand they’ve made it an odd-numbered 17 – so I’m calling this the NFL at the quarter-pole. As with any season, there are the usual surprises and the expected normalcy – that the Jacksonville Jags are exceedingly bad. Amazingly, just the Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team after 4 weeks, while Jacksonville and Detroit are the only winless teams.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO