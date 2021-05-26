Court Orders Further Postponement of FDA Graphic Cigarette Warnings
The following update was provided by the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO). On May 21, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued an order further postponing the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) graphic cigarette health warning rule by another 90 days from April 14, 2022 to July 13, 2022. A copy of the court order accompanies this bulletin. In addition, the order also states that “any other obligation to comply with a deadline tied to the effective date of the rule” is also postponed for an additional 90 days.tobaccobusiness.com