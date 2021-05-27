Horoscope for May 27, 2021: Leo, do things sustainably; Libra, unique experience offers an escape
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Shanola Hampton was born in Charleston, S.C., on this day in 1977. This birthday star has portrayed Veronica Fisher on “Shameless” since 2011. She has also appeared on episodes of TV’s “Stalker,” “Criminal Minds” and “Scrubs.” On the big screen, Hampton’s film rsum includes parts in “Through the Glass Darkly,” “A Cold Hard Truth” and “American Bullet.” Hampton first appeared on the series “Popular” in 2001.www.oregonlive.com