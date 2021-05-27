Lucifer season 5, part 2 is coming to Netflix tonight, May 28

Between the teasers, trailers, promos, behind-the-scenes looks, social media posts, random speculation, and everything else that doesn't quite fall into those categories, no one can say that Lucifans haven't had a decent flow of intel to make the wait for Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 at least a bit more tolerable. But with less than twelve hours to go until the half-season hits the streaming service, it's no longer about the short clips or teasers. Nope, this time they're getting a look at what happened immediately after God (Dennis Haysbert) showed up to reign in his kids Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) before they let loose with a smackdown for the ages. But while God might want peace within the family, Lucifer isn't quite ready to let things just blow over.