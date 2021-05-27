Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lucifer season 5, part 2 is coming to Netflix tonight, May 28

By Michael Patterson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer season 5, part 2 is finally going to make its presence felt on Netflix very, very soon. It’s almost time. Yes, Lucifans, Lucifer season 5, part 2 is almost upon us and it is set to arrive on Netflix tonight. It’s been quite the wait for Lucifer season 5B....

bamsmackpow.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Rachael Harris
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Lauren German
Person
Linda Martin
Person
Aimee Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Episodes#Show Time#God#Twin Brother#Lucifans#Netflix Tonight#Lucifer Season 5b#Longtime Fans#Midnight P T#Mr Morningstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesnewsbrig.com

OTT Releases of the Week: Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix, Emma Stone’s Cruella on Disney+ Hotstar, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 on ALTBalaji and More

We look for exciting content on the OTT platforms every week, so that we can chill and binge-watch what we like. In the last week of May 2021, there are many intriguing series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 28. Created by Tom Kapinos, in the first part of Season 5 we saw God is gracing the Earth. Now, the follow-up of Lucifer‘s Season 5 will feature the story arc between God and his sons. The supernatural-fantasy series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris among others. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: God Retires And The Devil Becomes The God, Mayhem Guaranteed (Watch Video).
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2's Main Plot Revealed in Trailer

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 on Netflix nears, and fans now know what exactly they can expect in the second half of the season. In the trailer for the new episodes, Netflix outlined the core struggles of our cast of characters, including Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Continue on to learn the core plotline of the next few Lucifer episodes, which will drop on Friday.
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Review: Lightbringer is back in all his glory

Our favourite Devil is back, and oh god - God is here too. Part 2 of Lucifer picks up right where it left and so here's a quick recap: Lucifer's twin Michael creates nuisance while masquerading as Lucifer, and just as Lucy is about to confess his love to Detective Chloe Decker in the precinct, Amenadiel freezes time and Michael annoys everyone. Lucifer and Amenadiel are against Michael and our not-friendly-anymore demon Mazikeen, when they are interrupted by their father - God himself.
TV Seriesnewsnationusa.com

Lucifer (2020) on Netflix USA :: New On Netflix USA

Crime Programmes, Fantasy TV Programmes, TV Shows Based on Comics, Drama Programmes. Unlock US Netflix in using Surfshark VPN (paid link) Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix. Great news! “Lucifer” is available to watch on Netflix USA!. Date Added: 15th December 2018. Want to keep forever? Try looking...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lucifer Isn't Ready to Turn the Other Cheek: Season 5 Part 2 Opening

Between the teasers, trailers, promos, behind-the-scenes looks, social media posts, random speculation, and everything else that doesn't quite fall into those categories, no one can say that Lucifans haven't had a decent flow of intel to make the wait for Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 at least a bit more tolerable. But with less than twelve hours to go until the half-season hits the streaming service, it's no longer about the short clips or teasers. Nope, this time they're getting a look at what happened immediately after God (Dennis Haysbert) showed up to reign in his kids Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) before they let loose with a smackdown for the ages. But while God might want peace within the family, Lucifer isn't quite ready to let things just blow over.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is Hell better than L.A. in the fifth season of the Lucifer TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lucifer is cancelled or renewed for season six. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of Lucifer here.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2: Where to Find New Episodes

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is here! The supernatural Netflix cop dramedy is back for eight more episodes. However, you might have an issue finding them. You might even think, "Wait, I've already watched Lucifer Season 5." However, we can assure you, there is now a fresh batch of Lucifer stories uploaded to Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Here's where to find them, if you're having trouble.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer Deals With a Major Loss in Season 5B

Lucifer returned on Friday with the back half of its fifth season and while fans of the beloved Netflix series had a lengthy wait to find out what was next for the Devil (Tom Ellis) now that his father, God (Dennis Haysbert) had arrived on Earth -- and not to mention the meddling of his brother, Michael (also Tom Ellis) -- it was a wait well worth it. Season 5B had some major developments for Lucifer as well as those closest to him, including a shocking and deeply painful death that forever alters the series as we know it.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Lucifer season 5 finale: Is Lucifer the new God? The journey

The Lucifer season 5 finale served a lot of purposes — it tied up loose ends, gave us powerful moments, and also raised questions aplenty about the future. No matter what the future holds, though, there is one thing that feels fairly clear: Lucifer Morningstar is the new God. Who would’ve seen that one coming?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Which Top Chef winner is in Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Lucifer season 5, part 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and Top Chef fans were surprised to see champ Michael Voltaggio appear as a favor to Lucifer. Spoilers ahead!. After a long wait, the back half of Lucifer season 5 is now streaming. I’m surprised the Netflix service hasn’t broken down. The fan base the hit series has is massive, and you know everyone stayed up late (or woke up early) to watch the latest set of episodes that conclude season 5.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer': Major Character Dies in Season 5, Part 2

Lucifer killed off a huge character in Season 5, Part 2 in what is the show's biggest death yet. While the show has killed off major players such as Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) and Marcus Pierce/Caine (Tom Welling) in the past, this one was different. Scroll through to learn which member of the Lucifer cast of characters bit the dust in the latest batch of episodes. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer Season 5B Ending Explained

After nearly a year-long wait, Lucifer returned on Friday with the back half of its fifth season. With the so-called Season 5B now streaming on Netflix, fans of the beloved series found out exactly how Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) conflict with his brother, Michael (also Tom Ellis), resolved as well as exactly how their father, God (Dennis Haysbert) played into things. After some major twists and turns, the season finale ended up being one of the most game-changing episodes of Lucifer's story thus far, setting up the sixth and final season in a way that turns everything on its head and makes for a huge change in status quo for the Devil himself.
TV SeriesPosted by
MassLive.com

‘Lucifer’ returns to Netflix with game changing episodes (review)

Viewers would have a devil of a time finding a streaming series as obsessed with sin, redemption and second chances as Lucifer. Tom Ellis stars as Lucifer Morningstar, who — bored as hell with being the lord of Hades — inserted himself as a consultant into the Los Angeles Police Department five seasons ago. Along the way, the narcissistic fallen angel with daddy issues has unwittingly developed a conscience and fallen in love with LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker, played by Lauren German.
TV Seriespublicist24.com

Season 6 of Lucifer May Have a Major Plot Twist For the Fans of The Couple

Lucifer is a set of Fantasy Superhero TV in the city of US Casinos on January 25, 2016. Based on DC cartoon characters produced in the series. Sandman then is a series of spin-off-stroke retirement heroes. Dicing DC comics posted and published. This scope was made by Jerry Bruckheimer TV, DC Entertainment, and Warner Brothers. TELEVISION.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Reacts to ‘Lucifer’ Season 5B: Secrets Revealed!

Lucifer season 5B is here! Surely you’ve seen the show – more than once – and read all our reviews and 5 scenes you can’t miss pieces so it’s time to unravel the mystery: we’re finally going to reveal what Lizzie and I were reacting to in our reaction videos.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hear Me Out: Why Lucifer's Season 5 Twist On Netflix Really Was The Best Ending

Spoilers ahead for Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer. Don't say I didn't warn ya. The second half of Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer has finally released and it was a lot to take in. The final episodes of Season 5B, in which there were quite a few twists leading up to Lucifer and Michael’s climactic fight, were a lot. Those twists are what make it one of the best, if not the best, ending for a season or series, at least in a while. Look, many people have had different reactions to Season 5 of Lucifer as a whole and not everyone felt this way. But considering the twists the finale had, Season 6 will be a tough one to wait on and I totally think the ending works.