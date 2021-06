British athletes top podiums in France, Portugal and on home soil in more elite action from the weekend. Alison Peasgood was back to winning ways in France, dominating the PTVI race to finish in 01:14:19, two minutes ahead of Annouck Curzillat (FRA) in 2nd place. Guided by Hazel Smith, Peasgood was the quickest across all three disciplines, topping the podium with Curzillat and Ksenia Vibornykh (RUS) joining her following her across the line.