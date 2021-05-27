Nashville, Montreal out to avoid elimination in first round

In what is already an incredibly exciting time of year with puck drop shortly over 24 hours away, Nashville Predators have eliminated one of the largest looming questions facing the team ahead of the 2021-2022 NHL season by locking up franchise stalwart defenseman, Mattias Ekholm to a 4-year contract extension.
Back on July 7th, the Montreal Canadiens were eliminated in Game 5 at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Just over three months later, the team that left the ice that night at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay looks vastly different than the one that will open the season on October 13th in Toronto.
The Seattle Kraken headed to Nashville, Tennessee to face the Predators, Thursday night. This was the second game of their season-opening six-game road trip. After a rough start against Las Vegas two nights previous, they were looking to earn their first-ever regular-season franchise win. The Kraken once again surrendered a...
Game 4 of the ALDS goes down between the Astros and the White Sox on Tuesday at a guaranteed rate field in Chicago. The match was originally scheduled for Monday. But the stormy weather postponed it for a day. The Astros lead the best of five series 2-1, which means this is an elimination game for the White Sox. If the Astros win on Tuesday, they will advance to face the Red Sox in the ALCS. If the White Sox takes it, the two teams will play a crucial Match 5 again in Houston on Wednesday night. The basics of this:
GREENVILLE — Hunt put up a good challenge, but wasn't nearly enough in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 loss t...
Another win for the Carolina Hurricanes! They travel to Nashville, Tennessee, and win against the Predators in Smashville! A big start to this 2021-22 campaign as they improve to 2-0-0 on the season. A big win in a hostile environment makes this a little more impressive. It was a big result for a team that’s desperate to start this season off on the right foot.
Two teams in the Times readership area, Hunt and Southern Nash, have a chance to wrap up conference ...
The Montreal Canadiens made one of the most surprising moves heading into last year’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft. While other teams left high priced and maybe a little over the hill wingers available like James van Riemsdyk and Vladimir Tarasenko, the Habs leaving Carey Price available to the Kraken was the biggest shocker heading into the expansion draft.
HOUSTON — Backs against the wall — occasionally by their own doing — these Boston Red Sox proved har...
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to American Shelby Rogers, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday. Fernandez showed plenty of fight, saving match point at...
Beddingfield put up a fight, but ultimately could not keep up with Princeton in a 49-0 loss in the B...
BOSTON — Framber Valdez lost his perfect game in the fifth inning and then bounced the next pitch of...
Every match is one set at a time for the Greenfield Lady Knights as they swept Charlotte Victory Chr...
