Intro to Dabke

Grateful Dead’s famous dancing bears carry whisks and pans in the iconic rock band’s new collaboration with kitchen gear company Hedley & Bennett.
The collection, which dropped Oct. 12, consists of two aprons designed with psychedelic imagery from the historic band. Each piece is a colorful iteration of the brand’s premium Essential Apron, featuring special additions such as a collectible “Dedley & Bennett” collaborative patch, an...
