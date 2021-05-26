Intro to Dabke

Well, Kathryn Jasik, aka Kate, has started the vendor intros for the upcoming Greatest Show in South Texas known as Vintage in Verdi. This will be their ninth year. The dates are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. For those on social media she has posted pictures on the Vintage in Verdi page. For those who don’t have social media I will be sharing this year’s vendors with you each week leading up to the show.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO