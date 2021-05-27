Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week: Dennis Daingerfield, C.B. Aycock High

For our Student Athlete of the Week program, we jump across the border into Medina County and meet two Wadsworth Grizzlies. Arianna Kaser finished the year with an average of 41 in 9-hole matches and broke 80 in two 18-hole tournaments. She will earn her 4th Varsity letter winner this fall, as well as earning medalist honors in 8 of 11 matches this season. Arianna was 2nd-Team All-League as a junior season and 1st-Team this year. Her leadership as team captain was key to her team shaving 53 strokes off of their 18-hole total from the beginning of the season to the end. Arianna currently carries an overall GPA of 4.333, and is entertaining many opportunities to play golf in college. Brian Myers led his team to an undefeated regular season with a dual match record of (14-0). He had a 40.5 scoring average for 9-hole matches and will earn his 2nd Varsity letter this fall. Brian had a 79.5 scoring average in 18-hole Suburban League tournaments, which earned him 2nd-Team All-League honors this fall after being an Honorable Mention selection last year. Brian currently has an overall GPA of 4.144, and is interested in pursuing opportunities to play golf in college after high school. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.

MEDINA COUNTY, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO