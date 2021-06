Port Moresby (Agenzia Fides) - There is a growing need for an awakening and a new evangelization in the Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea and in the world. The appeal comes from Fr. Victor Roche, SVD, Secretary for the New Evangelization. "There is a need for greater religious fervor among Catholics. The Catholic faithful are there - declares the SVD missionary - but in faith it is necessary to live in Christ, therefore a 'rebirth' in the Catholic Church is necessary. Evangelization is a term that Catholics do not normally interpret fully. We are used to associating 'Evangelism' or 'Evangelization' with Protestants or Evangelicals. Our task as a Church is to renew the interest and strengthen the faith of Catholics.